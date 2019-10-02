Violating SC order, private schools start recovering 20pc concession

LAHORE: In blatant violation of a recent detailed judgment of the Supreme Court vis-à-vis fee, high-end private schools have started recovering 20pc concession given to parents of students under a December 2018 interim order of the court.

The Supreme Court has explicitly explained in its detailed judgment that the interim relief of 20pc would not be recovered as arrears from parents. The Supreme Court also decided that private schools would charge fees in accordance with fees in 2017—with a 5pc annual increase subject to approval from the regulator.

However, many private schools in violation of the court order have now started recovering interim relief of 20pc by misinterpreting the short order issued by the Supreme Court on June 12, 2019. Whereas, the Supreme Court had also mentioned in its short order that the fee structure would be based on January 2017. Instead of reversing the fee to January 2017 base, many schools have not only increased the fee up to 30pc, in some cases, but also started to recover 20pc relief given to parents earlier. The private schools increased fee and issued challans to parents based on the short order issued on June 12, 2019, ignoring the fact that it a laid down principle of law that all interim orders cease to exist when the final judgment is passed. The Supreme Court issued a detailed judgment on September 14 and struck down all increases in fee after January 2017 and directed private schools to readjust all increases. A citizen, Ahmed, whose daughter goes to a private school, said the school management in its fresh fee challan had included “balance amount” for July to September 2019 with a notice to parents that the amount was payable. He said the private schools were wrongly interpreting the short order of the court and did not even implement the final detailed judgment issued on September 14, 2019.

Aftab, whose children go to another private school, expressed similar concerns about the recovery of interim relief and increasing fee by more than 20pc. “The fee challan does not mention it as recovery of interim relief but arrears which I never owe to the school,” he added. When contacted, District Education Authority (DEA) CEO Pervaiz Akhtar said private schools charging Rs 5,000 or more per month would be issued notices from Wednesday (today) to provide information vis-à-vis 2017 fee structure and subsequent increase in fee in 2018 and 2019 within three days. Based on the information the District Registering Authority (DRA), headed by Deputy Commissioner, would decide what should be the fee structure of a particular school, he added. The CEO said the Authority had received over 350 complaints against private schools and added the decisions of the complaints would be made on October 5, 2019.