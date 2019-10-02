close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
Pakistan hands over body of Indian soldier to BSF

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday handed over dead body of an Indian Border Security Force soldier to Indian authorities, the ISPR in a statement said. Indian BSF soldier Sub-Inspector Paritosh Mondal had drowned while crossing Aik Nullah along Working Boundary inside Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and his body was reported to have swept towards Pakistan side. Indian BSF requested Pakistan Rangers for search of the body. Pakistan Rangers Punjab undertook a search operation, recovered the body and handed it over to Indian BSF on Tuesday as per military procedure.

