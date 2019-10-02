Pak HC in UK refuses to attest Nasir Butt’s forensic report

LONDON: Pakistan High Commission has told Nasir Butt that the forensic report related to audio and video of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik, prepared and authenticated by a British forensic firm, cannot be attested unless a competent court in Pakistan issues orders.

Nasir Butt, the central character of judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal, appeared before Pakistan High Commission through an appointment on Tuesday but the diplomatic staff attested only the lawyer’s letter for Islamabad High Court and refused to attest the forensic report.

This was Nasir Butt’s fourth appearance before the officials at Pakistan High Commission in two weeks. A source in Pakistan HC said that the officials were obliged to follow rules and Foreign Office has told diplomats at HC not to attest the forensic report.

Digital forensic firm Cyfor, a specialist organisation providing services in the areas of eDiscovery and Digital ‘Forensics’ with expertise in advanced date analytic and data recovery, has prepared the expert report. Cyfor has confirmed in its 43-pages report that former accountability court Judge Arshad Malik’s secretly recorded videos and audios genuine, authentic and consistent with the original recordings. Arshad Malik, the former accountability judge who convicted Nawaz Sharif in assets beyond means case, was secretly recorded as saying that he was blackmailed and put under pressure to convict the former premier and that he regretted convicting him.

The forensic report has already been notarised by Charles Drostan Guthrie, Notary public, and attested by Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

Nasir Butt told media outside the Pakistan HC building that HC normally attests papers for court use and otherwise once attested by the FCO but in his case a rule is being violated. “Officials know that the forensic report contains evidence of Nawaz Sharif’s innocence. Two different forensic firms have confirmed that contents of Judge Arshad Malik’s video and audio are genuine and unedited. Everyone knows that judge Arshad Malik made the confession on his own will. He was removed from his position because the authorities know that the videos I made are genuine. Nawaz Sharif should not be in jail for a minute after the video was released.”

Nasir Butt claimed that there was political pressure on diplomats in London and that’s why they were not attesting his forensic report. “Instead of attesting my forensic report, they handed me over my arrest warrant which is politically motivated. High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria is fully aware of what’s happening and he has allowed this under his nose. I request the highest judiciary of Pakistan to take notice of this.”

A source in Pakistan HC said that Nasir Butt has been told his forensic report will be attested only when a relevant court directs HC to do so.

Judge Arshad Malik’s video caused a storm in Pakistan after PML-N released a video – withholding six out of total seven videos – in which the former accountability court judge has admitted that he was blackmailed and pressurised to give verdict against Nawaz Sharif in order to jail him. Nasir Butt, the British national PML-N leader, who reached London three days before the video was made public, made the videos.