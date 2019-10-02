‘Salzburg won’t take Liverpool by surprise’

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp said Tuesday that he is determined that unfancied Salzburg spring no surprises on Liverpool as the long-time admirer of the Austrian champions prepares for a key Champions league clash at Anfield.

Salzburg are top of Group E after thrashing Genk 6-2 in their Champions League opener two weeks ago, while the Reds are under pressure to bounce back with a win after losing 2-0 at Napoli.

Teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland scored a sensational hat-trick in the Genk mauling, and Liverpool are well acquainted with Salzburg’s development of young players, with Reds duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita both having had spells with Salzburg earlier in their careers.