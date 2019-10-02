Corps Commander Golf trophy for Shahid

LAHORE: Shahid Javed Khan, a leading golf professional from Wapda, claimed the trophy of 6th Corps Commander Open Golf Championship 2019 that concluded at the Gujranwala Golf Course. Corps Commander Lt Gen Asim Munir was the guest of honour at the concluding ceremony.

During this championship Shahid was up against the intimidating presence of mighty ones of national golf yet he earned honours translating his potential and ability into a winning situation of ascendancy and control.

Shahid remained dominant in all the three rounds as there were no errant tee shots and any missing putts. On the first day he had a superb round of 67,a steady 72 in the second round and a again another match winning round of 72 on the final day. With this performance he wrapped up the championship title with an aggregate score of 211, five under par.

The other prominent competitors at the event were M. Munir, M. Tariq and Ahmed Baig. M. Munir of Rawalpindi and M. Tariq of Islamabad were bunched together at an aggregate score of 215 and secured the joint runners-up position. Ahmed Baig of Pakistan Air Force also played composed golf and compiled an aggregate score of 216 which earned him third slot.