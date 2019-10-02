Senior BD players slam beep test

DHAKA: Mohammad Ashraful, the former Bangladesh captain, along with some seasoned domestic campaigners failed the beep test conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) ahead of the upcoming National Cricket League - the country’s traditional first-class tournament.

Some of the senior cricketers criticised the move saying that they did not get enough time to prepare for the beep test as they were informed only a couple of days earlier about development.

Most of the players eyeing to play the NCL struck a minimum requirement of 11 but the performance of several senior cricketers fell below the benchmark set by the BCB recently, where it is stated that the beep test is mandatory for all the players eyeing to take part in the NCL.

BCB introduced the beep test in the NCL last year with the minimum requirement of nine points. However, the mark was increased to 11 points for the upcoming season. Those who were very vocal about the benchmark set by BCB failed to cross the bar.