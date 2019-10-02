India drops keeper Pant from Test side

VISAKHAPATNAM: India on Tuesday brought Wriddhiman Saha back as wicketkeeper for the first Test against South Africa in a blow to the hopes of rising star Rishabh Pant.

India’s captain Virat Kohli also gave a vote of confidence to Rohit Sharma, naming him opening batsman ahead of the start of the three-match series on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Saha last played a Test more than 18 months ago in South Africa. He gets a new chance because of the poor form of Pant, who had been groomed as the long-term successor to legendary batsman wicketkeeper M.S. Dhoni.

Saha lost his place through injury and Pant initially made the most of his opportunity to showcase his explosive batting talent.“Saha is fit and fine to go. He is going to start the series for us. His keeping credentials are for everyone to see,” said Kohli, whose side will beat Australia’s record of victory in 10 straight home Test series if they take this series.

“Saha was always the one we would back as a pure keeper in Test cricket. He has done well under pressure situations in the past for us, so it was just about finding the right opportunity and the moment to bring him back in.”

The 32-year-old Sharma is another veteran looking to stake a new claim in Visakhapatnam after a stop-start career of 27 Test matches.“Rohit is going to start for sure,” Kohli told reporters, comparing Sharma’s ability to “demolish attacks” to that of Virender Sehwag.

Sharma, India’s limited-overs vice-captain, gets a new opportunity to seal a place as opener after Lokesh Rahul’s form dropped off.“We have given people opportunities in the past... Rohit’s been in the Test set up for a long time it’s about providing him the opportunity to really find his game and find that template that he wants to in Test cricket,” said Kohli.

India XI for first Test: Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, M Shami.