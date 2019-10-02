‘Holding SL series at home grounds a big honour’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said holding international cricket series against Sri Lanka at our home grounds is definitely a huge honour and we say welcome to guest team from the core of our heart; he said this while talking to media at the grand ceremony of International Youth Day at University of Home Economic on Tuesday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti also launched Punjab Youth Portal by clicking a button in the presence of hundreds of passionate girls and boys.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, VC University of Home Economic Dr Kanwal Ameen, DG PITB Sajid Latif, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Executive Director Bargad Sabiha Shaheen and hundreds of enthusiastic youth were also present during the largely-attended ceremony.

In his media talk, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said organizing international cricket matches against visiting Sri Lankan team is a big challenge. “We have made all the preparations to hold three T20s against the islanders smoothly. Definitely a successful holding of international cricket matches against Sri Lanka will promote a soft image of the country in the world that Pakistan is a peaceful and sports-loving country”. “We expect big crowd in Lahore T20 matches. The youth of Lahore is showing great enthusiasm in the upcoming T20 matches scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Oct 5, 7 and 9, 2019”.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad while talking to media said Sports Board Punjab is making ideal arrangements for upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka. “We have complete coordination with all concerned departments to cope with any kind of situation. All security arrangements are in place for important cricket rubber,” he added. Answering a query, Aulakh informed that a makeshift 20-bed hospital has also been established at National Hockey Stadium as a precautionary measure.