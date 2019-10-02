close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

7-wicket win for Lahore United

Sports

LAHORE: Lahore United has moved into the next round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Lucky Star Club by 7 wickets at the Cricket Centre Ground.

Scores: Lucky Star 166/7 in 20 overs (Fahad Usman 25, Adnan Mughal 27, Arslan Sajid 31, Raja Balaj 14, Afzal Bhatti 13, Sheharyar Wasim 33*, Shahid Khan 2/6, Zohaib Amanat 2/29). Lahore United Club 169/3 in 18.3 overs (Basit Ali 42, Ahmed Sultan 37, Farman Ali 48*, Adil Akram 38*, Sheharyar Wasim 2/30).

