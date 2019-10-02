Murray scores best win since surgery: Osaka breezes past Petkovic

BEIJING: Naomi Osaka said that having her father as her coach had been “nostalgic” and revealed Tuesday that one of his favourite phrases to her is, “It’s not rocket science.”

The 21-year-old Japanese has dispensed with two coaches this year, leaving her Haitian father, Leonard Francois, as the person to guide her. It has proved a successful combination so far, the world number four winning the Pan Pacific Open on home soil and on Tuesday emphatically reaching the last 16 of the China Open.

“It feels like it took me back a little bit because he’s always been around, but he’s been in the shadows for the most part,” said the two-time Grand Slam champion, after breezing past Andrea Petkovic 6-2, 6-0 in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray claimed his biggest scalp since career-saving hip surgery with victory over 13th-ranked Matteo Berrettini at the China Open on Tuesday.The 32-year-old defeated the US Open semi-finalist 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (9/7) in just over two hours in the first round in smoggy Beijing.

Murray last week won his first ATP singles match since a major operation in January, as he attempts to get back to a semblance of his best form after a long lay-off.

Now ranked 503 in the world, the three-time Grand Slam champion from Britain fought back from a break down to force a tiebreak in the first set against the Italian. Murray showed glimpses of the steely determination which made him number one in 2016 as he grabbed the first set from the eighth-seeded Berrettini. The second set went with serve and again to a tiebreak, with Murray saving two set points on the way to a gutsy win.

