Wed Oct 02, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Usman bags bronze in Asian Bodybuilding

Sports

Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s bodybuilder Usman Umar claimed bronze medal by representing the country in the 53rd Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2019 being held in Batam, Indonesia.

The event which is being held under the auspices of World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation is being participated by muscle men from all over Asia, informed Sheikh Farooq, President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation.

