De Bruyne suffers groin injury

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will miss Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb with a groin injury that could also see him miss Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Wolves.

The Belgian has been in sensational form for the English champions, scoring twice and providing nine assists in just nine appearances this season.De Bruyne missed the majority of last season due to two serious knee injuries. However, this latest setback is not expected to keep him out for long. After Wolves’ visit to the Etihad on Sunday, City have a two-week layoff for an international break before travelling to Crystal Palace on October 19.