Gattas WC’s 5th high-tackle suspension

TOKYO: Uruguay hooker Facundo Gattas on Tuesday became the fifth player at the Rugby World Cup to be suspended for a dangerous tackle, following his red card in the 33-7 defeat to Georgia.

Gattas received a three-match ban from a disciplinary panel after failing to overturn his dismissal for a shoulder charge to the head of Georgia’s Shalva Sutiashvili in the Pool D match. Gattas will miss Uruguay’s two remaining pool games against Australia and Wales, and either the quarter-final — if Uruguay qualify — or his next club match.

He will be free to play again on October 21. World Rugby is cracking down on high tackles, which have been linked to concussions, although policing them has been controversial in Japan despite new guidelines for referees and teams.

Australia’s Reece Hodge received a three-match ban for a tackle that didn’t trigger any action on the field before the disciplinary panel gave three-game suspensions to Samoa’s Rey Lee-Lo and Motu Matu’u, who had both been yellow-carded.