PCB convincing BD for limited over series

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is ardently trying to convince Bangladesh Cricket Board to send its team to Pakistan by the end of the year for a series of two to three limited overs matches in a build up to their efforts of international cricket revival in Pakistan.

The series would be followed by the Pakistan cricket team’s limited-overs series against Ireland and Netherland next year before their tour of England. Pakistan are scheduled to tour England in July-August next, however, before that, Pakistan will play a T20 and one-day international (ODI) series against Ireland and Netherlands.

Reports said an official announcement for the series will be made in a couple of days. Pakistan will play three ODIs against the Netherlands and will then play two T20s against Ireland. Both the series will be played in July.