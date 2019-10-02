PCB convincing BD for limited over series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By Our correspondent
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is ardently trying to convince Bangladesh Cricket Board to send its team to Pakistan by the end of the year for a series of two to three limited overs matches in a build up to their efforts of international cricket revival in Pakistan.
The series would be followed by the Pakistan cricket team’s limited-overs series against Ireland and Netherland next year before their tour of England. Pakistan are scheduled to tour England in July-August next, however, before that, Pakistan will play a T20 and one-day international (ODI) series against Ireland and Netherlands.
Reports said an official announcement for the series will be made in a couple of days. Pakistan will play three ODIs against the Netherlands and will then play two T20s against Ireland. Both the series will be played in July.
By Our correspondent
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is ardently trying to convince Bangladesh Cricket Board to send its team to Pakistan by the end of the year for a series of two to three limited overs matches in a build up to their efforts of international cricket revival in Pakistan.
The series would be followed by the Pakistan cricket team’s limited-overs series against Ireland and Netherland next year before their tour of England. Pakistan are scheduled to tour England in July-August next, however, before that, Pakistan will play a T20 and one-day international (ODI) series against Ireland and Netherlands.
Reports said an official announcement for the series will be made in a couple of days. Pakistan will play three ODIs against the Netherlands and will then play two T20s against Ireland. Both the series will be played in July.