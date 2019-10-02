close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

National U-19 Cricket begins

Sports

LAHORE: Farrurk Waqas, Saqib Jamil and Salman Khan Jr stole the show on day one of the National U-19 Cricket Tournament on Tuesday.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 173 for three in 35 overs against Balochistan.Saqib Jamil stroked an unbeaten 78 while Salman Khan Jr was another notable run-getter with an 60. For Balochistan, Jahangir Khan was the pick of the bowlers with two for 43.

At State Bank Stadium in Karachi, Sindh were dismissed for 204 in 77.5 overs after they were put into bat by Central Punjab.Shaharyar Rizvi topscored with 40 whhile Taha Mahmood contributed 39.

For Central Punjab, Farrukh Waqas right-arm leg spinner took four for 64, while Qasim Akram took three for 36.In return, Central Punjab had managed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket in 15.5 overs, when stumps were drawn.The opening day of the match between Northern and Southern Punjab at Muzaffarabad Stadium was washed out due to rain.

