ICC’s Khawaja to witness Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20s

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be represented by its vice-chairman Imran Khawaja during the forthcoming Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 series starting in Lahore from October 5.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had invited Chairman ICC Shashank Manohar and Chief Executive Manu Sawhney (both from India) to witness T20 series at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. However, they have nominated vice chairman Imran Khawaja (Singapore) to represent the ICC in the up and coming series.

“Imran Khawaja is expected to watch at least one of the T20 matches before returning back. Imran has recently been named as the vice chairman ICC,” a PCB spokesman when contacted said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Cricket Australia Earl Edings is also due to arrive here this week to watch the forthcoming T20 series as well to hold talks with the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani on the possibility of sending teams to Pakistan in near future.

“Besides watching both teams in action, CA chairman is expected to be briefed on the benefits of safe city and security measures being adopted to keep a tight check during the match and teams’ travel to Gaddafi Stadium and back to hotel,” a PCB official confirmed to The News.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts was the first of the high-profile cricket administrators to visit Pakistan when he visited Islamabad in third week of September. Besides holding talks with the PCB officials he also met Interior Ministry top brass who briefed him on the security measures being taken for keeping a tight check around the visiting teams. “We share your desire to see international cricket return to Pakistan. We think it would be great for cricket and Pakistan.

“Of course, from an Australian perspective, we’re very focused on the safety of our players and our support staff. We’ll keep taking advice till we are due to be here in 2022, but we are here to build the relationship in the meantime and, for me personally, to pay respects to your country on my first visit over here,” Roberts said during his stay in Pakistan. Edings visit is being seen as important step towards future visits of Australian teams to Pakistan.