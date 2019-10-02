QAT: Second consecutive innings win for Central Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Central Punjab team secured their second consecutive win by an innings’ margin beating Balochistan by an innings and 12 runs in the four-day match of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 1st class fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium Tuesday.

Off-spinner Bilal Asif picked up four wickets for 33 runs on the last day of the match as the hosts were bowled out 239 in the morning session after resuming their innings at 141 for five.

For Balochistan, Bismillah Khan once again put up a fight, scoring 70 from 106 balls. Wicketkeeper batsman hit seven fours and three sixes in his 140-minute stay at the crease before Bilal dislodged him. Right arm pacer Nasim Shah finished with 2-49. With their second win of the tournament, Central Punjab consolidated their position at the top of the points table, picking up 24 points – 16 for an outright win, and five and three for scoring more than 400 runs and for bowling the opposition out in 110 overs in the first and second innings of the match.

Balochistan bagged three points from the match, one for taking five Central Punjab wickets by the time 110 overs were completed and two for crossing the 250-run mark in their first innings.

Central Punjab posted a daunting 521 for six declared after being put into bat by the hosts. Salman Butt’s 237 off 376 balls was the highlight of the innings. Central Punjab will now travel to Abbottabad to play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Balochistan face Northern in Rawalpindi at KRL Stadium.

Scores: Central Punjab 521-6 decl in 122.2 overs (Salman Butt 237, Azhar Ali 123, Zafar Gohar 100*, Kamran Akmal 24, Yasir Shah 3-163)

Balochistan 270 all out in 85.2 overs (Bismillah Khan 71, Ammad Butt 39, Hussain Talat 37, Yasir Shah 36, Imran Butt 33, Nasim Shah 3-43, Waqas Maqsood 2-50) and after follow-on 239 all out in 69.5 overs (Bismillah Khan 70, Abu Bakar 44, Azeem Ghumman 43, Ammad Butt 26, Bilal Asif 4-33, Zafar Gohar 3-93, Nasim Shah 2-49)

Meanwhile, not a single ball was bowled at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium due rain. Scores at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 295-4 in 86 overs (Israrullah 89, Sahibzada Farhan 78, Asfaq Ahmed*, Zohaib Khan 20*, M Abbas 2-53) vs Southern Punjab.

Similary no play was possible at Rawalpindi’s KRL Stadium on day four of round three first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy fixtures due to heavy overnight rains and wet outfield.

Scores at the KRL Stadium: Northern 271 all out in 102.3 overs (Rohail Nazir 67, Hammad Azam 58, Umer Waheed 35, Haider Ali 26, Kashif Bhatti 3-51, Tabish Khan 3-70, Sohail Khan 2-60).

Sindh 257-4 in 82 overs (Asad Shafiq 77*, Saad Ali 63, Khurram Manzoor 54, Omair bin Yousuf 36).