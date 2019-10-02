Johnson to propose Brexit grand bargain

MANCHESTER, England: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pitched new proposals on Tuesday for an amended Brexit agreement that would remove the contested insurance policy for the Irish border, but EU officials sounded sceptical about the chances of a breakthrough.

After more than three years of political crisis since the 2016 EU referendum, the United Kingdom is heading towards an Oct. 31 Brexit date without a clear understanding of whether it will leave with a deal, without a deal or even leave at all.

But amid fatigue over Brexit in EU capitals, even among Britain’s traditional allies, one EU diplomat cast Johnson’s approach as a “kamikaze” Brexit strategy. Another bluntly said that a new deal would be difficult to do swiftly if London demanded substantive changes.

“We do think there’s a good way forward,” said Johnson, who has promised to deliver Brexit — with or without a deal — on Oct. 31. The proposals are expected to be submitted to the EU on Wednesday or Thursday.

“We are working flat out to get a deal,” Johnson said. He denied speculation that he did not really want one, saying: “This is completely untrue — I really must stress it is the absolute inverse of reality.”

Johnson says that if possible he wants to secure an amended agreement at an EU summit on Oct. 17-18, and that both sides are keen on a deal to allow an orderly Brexit. Many EU diplomats doubt a breakthrough is possible by the summit.

“We are sitting here every day ready to negotiate, the kamikaze way in which it is being treated by the UK government is not something we have chosen,” one EU diplomat said. Another said a move “half an inch” from the current proposal to keep open the sensitive border between Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland would make a deal difficult.

In a moment of truth that will define the future of Brexit, the EU and his premiership, Johnson is betting he can get enough concessions from Brussels to persuade Brexit supporters in the British parliament to ratify any deal.

If he succeeds, Johnson will go down in history as the British leader who delivered Brexit. If he fails, a law has been passed by parliament forcing him to delay departure — a step that could destroy his popularity among “Leave” voters. The pound fell to a three-week low of $1.2256. There was no detail on the proposals though a British official said they would be published.