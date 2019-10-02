Ukraine probes ex-prosecutor named in Trump scandal

KIEV: Ukraine on Tuesday opened a probe into possible abuse of power by Yuriy Lutsenko, the former prosecutor who figures in the whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump. Lutsenko, who was fired from his post of prosecutor general in August, is suspected of “abetting illegal gambling business,” the spokeswoman of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations Anzhelika Ivanova told AFP. The investigation was launched at the request of Ukrainian lawmakers, she said, without elaborating on the exact allegations. Ukrainian news agency Interfax reported that the probe started after a statement given by David Arakhamia, a senior MP with the party of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The statement has not been made public but Lutsenko, who is currently in London, denied the allegations. “One must have great imagination to accuse me of what Mr. Arakhamia is saying,” Lutsenko said on his Facebook page. Last week Lutsenko wrote that the complaint against him for abuse of power made by a security services employee was “manipulative and untrue”.