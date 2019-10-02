close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
AFP
October 2, 2019

Iran convicts 4 on espionage charges

World

AFP
October 2, 2019

TEHRAN: Iran´s judiciary on Tuesday announced it had convicted four people on charges of spying for the United States or Britain, sentencing one of them to death. “Last week, a person accused of espionage for an American (intelligence) service was sentenced to death by a revolutionary court,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a press conference. Esmaili did not name the accused but said the identity would be revealed if the verdict is confirmed by the supreme court. The spokesman also did disclose the names of the other three, each sentenced to 10 years in prison.

