Knives out among Austria’s far-right after polls rout

VIENNA: Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) was grappling Tuesday with the fallout from heavy losses in Sunday’s elections and intensifying corruption scandals hanging over the party. The man at the centre of those scandals, disgraced former vice-chancellor and FPOe leader Heinz-Christian Strache, announced Tuesday “a total withdrawal from politics and public life” — but this may not be enough to stem the instability at the heart of the party. Strache, who led the FPOe for 14 years, was forced to quit all his posts in May over the so-called “Ibiza-gate” tapes, which showed him appearing to offer public contracts to a woman he believed was a Russian oligarch’s niece in return for campaign help.