Model Gigi Hadid confronts gatecrasher on Chanel’s Paris catwalk

PARIS: Supermodel Gigi Hadid confronted a gatecrasher at Chanel’s Paris fashion week show on Tuesday after the woman walked unchecked onto the catwalk with the models for the big finale. The woman ran down from her seat and joined the models as they did their last walk along a spectacular set recreating the roofs of Paris inside the Grand Palais. With security guards left floundering, Hadid — who walked in the show with her sister Bella — confronted the gatecrasher as she tried to further upstage the models, with the two facing off on the set. The daring infiltrator was dressed from head to toe in a black and white Chanel-like tweed suit and hat, and slipped unnoticed onto the catwalk. Marie Benoliel, a French comedian and YouTuber known as Marie S’Infiltre (Marie Sneaks In), later claimed credit for the stunt. Guards only realised that she had joined the models when it was too late to intervene.