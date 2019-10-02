Nepal’s parliament speaker steps down after rape claim

KATHMANDU: The speaker of Nepal’s parliament stepped down on Tuesday after a female employee of the parliament secretariat accused him of rape. Krishna Bahadur Mahara, a senior member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party said he was stepping down to allow an “impartial and independent investigation into the allegations that have come forward in media reports... until the probe is complete. A former rebel leader during Nepal’s decade-long Maoist insurgency, Mahara has previously served as deputy prime minister and has held several ministerial positions. In a video interview published by local online news portal hamrakura.com, the woman said that an intoxicated Mahara arrived at her rented home on Sunday night and pursuaded her to drink alcohol before assaulting her.