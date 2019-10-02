400 Bangladeshis murdered in South Africa in four years

DHAKA: More than 400 Bangladeshis have been murdered in South Africa over the past four years because of business and personal disputes within the community, government officials said Tuesday.

A wave of deadly attacks on foreign workers in South Africa in recent weeks has cast a spotlight on the country’s record. The Bangladesh embassy in Pretoria said none of the South Asian country’s nationals were involved in that violence. Instead, the Bangladesh ambassador revealed most of the deaths were over business and money disputes, extra-marital affairs, and other personal arguments. The embassy said the bodies of 88 Bangladeshi migrants had already been repatriated this year, and 452 since January 2015.