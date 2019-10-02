Turkey hits out at ‘crowing cockerel’ Macron

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Tuesday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of behaving like a “crowing cockerel” after he criticised Ankara on human rights and said it was using migrants to pressure the European Union. “Macron assailing Turkey amounts to overstepping the limit,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told the official Anadolu news agency. “I liken him to a cockerel crowing while his feet are buried in mud,” he said. Macron told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg in a keynote speech that 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall key human rights were being called into question in some European countries, citing Turkey as an example where the situation was going backwards. “Turkey, where the rule of law is regressing, judicial procedures opened against defenders of human rights, journalists and academics should be the subject of our vigilance,” he said.