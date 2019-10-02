close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
AFP
October 2, 2019

Humanity’s emissions ‘100 times greater’ than volcanoes

World

AFP
October 2, 2019

PARIS: Human activity churns out up to 100 times more planet-warming carbon each year as all the volcanoes on Earth, says a decade-long study released Tuesday.

The Deep Carbon Observatory (DCO), a 500-strong international team of scientists, released a series of papers outlining how carbon is stored, emitted and reabsorbed by natural and manmade processes.

They found that manmade carbon dioxide emissions drastically outstrip the contribution of volcanoes — which belch out gas and are often fingered as a major climate change contributor — to current warming rates. The findings, published in the journal Elements, showed just two-tenths of 1 percent of Earth´s total carbon — around 43,500 gigatonnes — is above the surface in oceans, the land, and in our atmosphere.

The rest — a staggering 1.85 billion gigatonnes — is stored in our planet´s crust, mantle and core, providing scientists with clues as to how Earth formed billions of years ago. One gigatonne is equivalent to around 3 million Boeing 747s. By measuring the prominence of certain carbon isotopes in rock samples around the world, the DCO were able to create a timeline stretching back 500 million years to map how carbon moved between land, sea and air. They found that in general the planet self-regulated atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide, a key greenhouse gas, over geological timeframes of hundreds of thousands of years.

