close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 2, 2019

Khashoggi son defends Saudi kingdom against critics ‘exploiting’ murder

World

AFP
October 2, 2019

DUBAI: The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has denied a financial settlement with the government, spoke out in defence of the kingdom Tuesday ahead of the first anniversary of the killing.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, in an operation that reportedly involved 15 agents sent from Riyadh. His body was never found. Salah Khashoggi said he had “full confidence” in the judicial system, and hit out at opponents he said were seeking to exploit the case.

“A year has gone by since the passing of my beloved father. During this time, opponents and enemies in the East and West sought to exploit his case... to undermine my country and leadership,” he said in a tweet. “I will not accept that his memory and case be taken advantage of to achieve that after his passing,” said Salah, who resides in the kingdom. “I have full confidence in the kingdom’s judicial system and in its ability to serve justice to those behind this heinous crime,” he said.

Khashoggi suspects made ‘chilling’ jokes before killing: Saudi operatives suspected of killing the journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country’s Istanbul consulate were heard joking and talking about dismemberment before his arrival, according to secret tapes heard by UN investigators.

Helena Kennedy, a British lawyer assisting the UN probe into Khashoggi’s death, said recordings she had heard from inside the kingdom’s mission in Turkey referred to the Saudi critic as a “sacrificial animal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World