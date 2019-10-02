Khashoggi son defends Saudi kingdom against critics ‘exploiting’ murder

DUBAI: The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has denied a financial settlement with the government, spoke out in defence of the kingdom Tuesday ahead of the first anniversary of the killing.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, in an operation that reportedly involved 15 agents sent from Riyadh. His body was never found. Salah Khashoggi said he had “full confidence” in the judicial system, and hit out at opponents he said were seeking to exploit the case.

“A year has gone by since the passing of my beloved father. During this time, opponents and enemies in the East and West sought to exploit his case... to undermine my country and leadership,” he said in a tweet. “I will not accept that his memory and case be taken advantage of to achieve that after his passing,” said Salah, who resides in the kingdom. “I have full confidence in the kingdom’s judicial system and in its ability to serve justice to those behind this heinous crime,” he said.

Khashoggi suspects made ‘chilling’ jokes before killing: Saudi operatives suspected of killing the journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country’s Istanbul consulate were heard joking and talking about dismemberment before his arrival, according to secret tapes heard by UN investigators.

Helena Kennedy, a British lawyer assisting the UN probe into Khashoggi’s death, said recordings she had heard from inside the kingdom’s mission in Turkey referred to the Saudi critic as a “sacrificial animal.