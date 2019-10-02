close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 2, 2019

With nearly all data in, Afghan turnout at record low

World

AFP
October 2, 2019

KABUL: Voter participation in last weekend’s Afghan presidential election will be much less than a third, the country’s Independent Election Commission said Tuesday, marking a record-low turnout. Afghans voted Saturday in the first round of a presidential race that will decide whether President Ashraf Ghani will win a second five-year term, fending off a challenge from his top rival, Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. With data collated from nearly all polling centres, around 2.59 million of Afghanistan’s 9.6 million voters turned out to cast a ballot, according to IEC commissioner Maulana Abdullah.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World