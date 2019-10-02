With nearly all data in, Afghan turnout at record low

KABUL: Voter participation in last weekend’s Afghan presidential election will be much less than a third, the country’s Independent Election Commission said Tuesday, marking a record-low turnout. Afghans voted Saturday in the first round of a presidential race that will decide whether President Ashraf Ghani will win a second five-year term, fending off a challenge from his top rival, Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. With data collated from nearly all polling centres, around 2.59 million of Afghanistan’s 9.6 million voters turned out to cast a ballot, according to IEC commissioner Maulana Abdullah.