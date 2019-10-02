With nearly all data in, Afghan turnout at record low

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Voter participation in last weekend’s Afghan presidential election will be much less than a third, the country’s Independent Election Commission said Tuesday, marking a record-low turnout. Afghans voted Saturday in the first round of a presidential race that will decide whether President Ashraf Ghani will win a second five-year term, fending off a challenge from his top rival, Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. With data collated from nearly all polling centres, around 2.59 million of Afghanistan’s 9.6 million voters turned out to cast a ballot, according to IEC commissioner Maulana Abdullah.
