Ease of business

It seems Pakistan may be making some progress on the economic front. Despite the fact that foreign investment in the country has not shown signs of improving, the World Bank is set to put Pakistan on a list of the top 20 countries where the ease of doing business has improved. The declaration itself is no doubt premature as Pakistan joins a list of countries that includes Zimbabwe, Myanmar, Kosovo and Nigeria, and the list is by no means a predictive indicator of whether foreign investment will actually improve. For example, Bangladesh continues to rank around 40 places below Pakistan’s lowly position at 136 but there is little doubt that Bangladesh is able to attract foreign investment on a scale that we could only dream about.

Moreover, only in the recent past, Pakistan’s position has been not so bad. It was ranked closer to 100 as close as 2011, which would suggest that its position had gotten worse before the improvement shown now. The trouble with the list is that it could be seen as yet another World Bank report that indicates little about the real state of an economy. Formal reforms in the regulatory sector are not enough to spur new investments.

The greater reality is that a big labour and consumer market like Pakistan should be attracting far more business activity than it has managed. This is why excitement should remain measured in light of the new WB ranking. Sure enough, one must appreciate the progress made in crucial areas, including starting business, construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, paying tax and trade across borders. However, these improvements have not been able to reverse the downward trend in the country’s economy. All that confirms is that reforming bureaucratic procedures is not the biggest impediment to economic growth that Pakistan faces. Instead, Pakistan continues to face a serious challenge to get back on an economic growth trajectory. The World Bank has lauded the work of the Board of Investment, Sindh Building and Control Authority and the Lahore Development Authority, especially decisions to set up one-stop shops. There is no doubt that it is a good thing to lessen the amount of time spent by new entrepreneurs negotiating regulators, but it should not come at the cost of less regulation. It is important that new businesses are forced to follow the laws and rules regulating business in the country. The news is certainly good, but there remains a lot more work to do to spur business activity in the country.