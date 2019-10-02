Pakistan to play limited-over series against Ireland, Holland

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team will play limited-overs series against Ireland and Netherland next year before their tour of England.

According to Geo News, Pakistan is scheduled to tour England in July-August next, however, before that, Pakistan will play a T20 and one-day international (ODI) series against Ireland and Netherlands. Sources told Geo News that an official announcement for the series will be made soon.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson, because the team will be travelling to England for a Test and T20 series, a suitable time to play against these teams [Ireland and Netherlands] has been found.

Pakistan will play three ODIs against the Netherlands and will then play two T20s against Ireland. Both the series will be played in July.

Pakistan will play its first Test against England on July 30 at Lords. The second and third Tests will be played on August 7 and August 20, while the three T20 matches will be played on August 29, 31 and September 2.