Wed Oct 02, 2019
AFP
October 2, 2019

Japan win great for Rugby World Cup: Schmidt

Sports

AFP
October 2, 2019

KOBE: Joe Schmidt admitted Japan’s stunning Rugby World Cup win over Ireland was “fantastic for the tournament”—even though he wishes his side had not been on the receiving end of the ‘Shock in Shizuoka’.

Four years on from their “Miracle of Brighton” victory over S Africa at the 2015 World Cup in England, Japan again upset the formbook with a 19-12 defeat of Ireland in Shizuoka last Saturday. “If it wasn’t us that lost the game, I’d say, ‘Wow, that’s fantastic for the tournament’,” Ireland coach Schmidt told reporters on Tuesday.

