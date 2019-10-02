England clash ‘like a war’: Argentina’s Creevy

TOKYO: Argentina hooker Agustin Creevy warned the Rugby World Cup clash with England will be like a “war” on Tuesday as Los Pumas prepare for a thumping battle of the forwards.

The former Worcester Warriors player said he was well aware of England’s strengths but added that Argentina’s pack has made vast improvements under coach Mario Ledesma, a former hooker himself.

Saturday’s game in Tokyo could be pivotal for Pool C as England look for their third win and Argentina scrap for their second, following a nail-biting defeat by France.“Saturday’s going to be like a war, it’s a final for us,” Creevy told reporters. “But maybe my experience with Worcester will help me a lot, to see the way that it’s going to play out.”

He added: “I think the battle’s going to be in the forwards.

We need to win the scrum, we need to win the lineout, the maul and the breakdown.”Creevy, now with the Jaguares in Super Rugby, said he admired England’s structured game, adding: “Sometimes it’s boring but I think it’s good for England. It works for them.”

“We train a lot in scrum skills and our mentality,” he said. “I think we are improving a lot in the scrum. We feel really, really good now but we need to continue. The England scrum is really good.”

Creevy, who will earn a record-extending 88th cap, said Argentina draw strength from their emotional bond, largely forged in the Jaguares which provides the bulk of the national side.“When we put this shirt on we feel something different. It’s our country, it’s our family... we love playing together,” he said.

“The group is really bonded, we love each other. I think it’s different to

other teams because we are friends, we are brothers, on the field and off it.”