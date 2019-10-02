Two dead, more than 200 injured in clashes at Iraq protests

BAGHDAD: Two demonstrators were killed and more than 200 people injured on Tuesday, health officials said, in clashes with security forces during protests in Baghdad and the provinces that mounted the first challenge to Iraq’s fragile one-year-old government.

More than 1,000 protesters had descended on the capital before security forces dispersed the crowds with a volley of gunfire and tear gas. Protests in Baghdad left one dead and 200 wounded, including 160 civilians, the health ministry said without providing further details.

According to medical and police sources, most of them needed treatment for tear gas inhalation and some were injured by rubber bullets. A health official in Dhi Qar later said that one protester was killed and two others were wounded in the southern province.

With Iraqi flags draped over their shoulders or wrapped around their foreheads, the demonstrators had gathered in the iconic Tahrir Square, with a wide range of grievances but apparently without a unified leadership.

“Those thieves robbed us!” they cried out in condemnation of the political class in Iraq, considered the 12th most corrupt country in the world by Transparency International.“The problem is that parliament is a bunch of gangs that have divided up everything amongst themselves,” said Abbas Fadel, a 30-year-old demonstrator.

Some were on the streets to protest at the lack of public services, including rampant power cuts, water shortages and unemployment, particularly among youth.

Demonstrators were cleared from Tahrir Square a first time but then regrouped, facing a steady volley of live shots, water cannons and tear gas from security forces. More shots were fire even after the crowds had dispersed into adjacent neighbourhoods.

Three young men could be seen carrying a wounded demonstrator wearing a checkered white-and-black scarf to protect him from the tear gas.Some protesters made their way towards Al-Jumhuriyah Bridge, which leads into the high-security Green Zone that houses government offices and foreign embassies.

According to the World Bank, youth unemployment in Iraq is running at around 25 per cent, double the national average. Since 2004, a year after the US-led invasion that ousted dictator Saddam Hussein, almost $450 billion of public funds has vanished into the pockets of shady politicians and businessmen, according to official figures.