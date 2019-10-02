Nation, armed forces determined to face any challenge: Zakaria

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said Pakistani nation and its armed forces are determined to face any challenge no matter what the cost maybe for the defence and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing as chief guest at Defence and Martyrs Day reception, hosted by Pakistan High Commission here on Monday evening.

The ceremony was organised to pay homage to the valiant soldiers and officers of Pakistan armed forces and was attended among others by Lords, Parliamentarians, diplomats, British-Pakistani community members, defence and military attaches of friendly countries of Pakistan, members of the local British community, staff of Pakistan High Commission and representatives of UK-based Pakistani media.

The High Commissioner said: “We observe this day to pay tributes to those who laid their lives while defending Pakistan, and also to those who fought fearlessly and were the proud survivors. We take pride in our armed forces which are considered to be highly professional, brave and ever ready to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its citizens.”

Zakaria said Pakistan happens to be a responsible member of the United Nations and had always contributed to the UN’s Peacekeeping operations across the globe as a lead contributor.

The High Commissioner observed that the global war on terrorism was imposed on Pakistan. “Pakistan had no role in 9/11 but we have suffered immensely in the aftermath. We lost more than 70,000 lives in reprisal attacks while more than 6,000 security personnel rendered ultimate sacrifices in line of duty,” he remarked. He said Pakistan also suffered economic losses to the tune of US $150 billion.

He informed the participants that with the courage, determination and strategy of the Armed Forces of Pakistan “we defeated the menace of terrorism which had foreign funding and support as it surfaced over the time”.

Zakaria said operations Raddul Fasad and Zarb-e-Azb against the terrorist outfits had virtually eliminated terrorists from the country. Terrorism, he said, was neither specific to a country nor religion but it was a global phenomenon. He said watershed episodes of 1979 and 9/11 had significantly adverse bearing on the region, more so, on Pakistan in political, economic, cultural, social and strategic sense.

Highlighting Kashmir situation, the High Commissioner said the worsening humanitarian violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir were persisting since August 5, as a result of the siege laid over eight million defenceless people in Indian occupied Kashmir, which has its political, humanitarian, and regional security aspects. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been very candid in creating awareness of the situation in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27. He added the intolerable atrocities against helpless people of Indian occupied Kashmir and the escalation of tension at the frontiers were a matter of deep concern.