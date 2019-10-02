Article 370 abrogation: Indian SC grants Modi govt four weeks to reply in Kashmir pleas

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government four weeks to submit replies in petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir, India Today reported.

The petitioners were granted one week to file responses once the Indian government submits responses. The five-member bench also allowed New Delhi and occupied Kashmir administration to file counter affidavits on petitions challenging the revoking of special status granted to the occupied valley.

India Today underscored that despite the October 31 deadline for implementing the bifurcation of the occupied region the Modi-led government and occupied Kashmir administration had been given four weeks to reply to petitions against the repealing of Article 370 and passing Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

During the hearing, India’s attorney general KK Venugopal and occupied Kashmir solicitor general sought four-week time to submit responses. The petitioners, however, opposed the plea and stressed that allotting additional time would render the petitions infructuous or pointless.

The Supreme Court registry clarified that it will not entertain any more writ petitions against the Indian government’s move to scrap occupied Kashmir’s autonomy. Refusing to pass any order on the implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the Indian apex court said: “Any such move can turn back the clock if we decide in your favour”.The hearing has been adjourned till November 14.