Indian FM rejects third party mediation on Kashmir

WASHINGTON: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has rejected the idea of third party mediation between Pakistan and India on Kashmir dispute, saying that India’s stance on the issue has been clear for decades, Times of India reported on Tuesday.

“India has been clear for 40 odd years that we would not accept mediation... and that whatever has to be discussed has to be discussed bilaterally,” said Jaishankar while talking to a group of Indian reporters after landing in Washington.

US President Donald Trump had brought up his offer to mediate between the two nuclear armed countries on multiple occasions on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

The Indian newspaper also quoted Jaishankar as saying that India’s decision on the abolition of Article 370 also came up in most meetings he held on the sidelines of the UNGA session.Responding to a question about Turkey and Malaysia’s stance on Kashmir, the Indian minister claimed that “the two countries were given an understanding which is different from the facts on the ground”.