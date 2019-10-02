‘Charge-sheet’ against held Kashmir leaders likely before 15th

ISLAMABAD: In order to put more pressure on resistance leaders, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) is almost ready to file a supplementary charge-sheet in fake cases involving Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi and senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Masarrat Aalam Butt.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the agency may file the charge-sheet before October 15 after getting the home ministry’s nod for prosecution of Malik, Andrabi and Butt — all taken into custody by the NIA in April and now lodged in the Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

To be filed under the draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the charge-sheet reportedly runs to over 1,000 pages containing bogus and baseless charges. The move comes just two monthsContinued from page 12 after the Narendra Modi government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In its first so-called charge-sheet filed last year, the agency also named Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Shahidul Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ayaz Akbar and Javed Ahmed Butt and businessman Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali.