PML-N, PPP agree to launch anti-govt drive along with JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) agreed on Tuesday to launch a joint campaign against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the “sake of the country and nation”.
Earlier in the day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto met PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. The two leaders agreed on formulating a joint strategy along with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).
Sources said Shahbaz and Bilawal also approved convening of an All Parties Conference soon. Both leaders would also offer condolences on the death of JUI-F leader Maulana Hanif in a recent blast in Chaman, sources added.
Later, the leaders of the two parties spoke to media. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal said the government, led by the PTI, destroyed the economy of the country within a year. He said the opposition was ready to launch a joint campaign against the government, adding PPP and PML-N leaders would meet the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.
The PPP delegation included Yousaf Raza Gilani, Nayyar Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, while Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Tanveer, Amir Muqam and Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the meeting from the PML-N .
