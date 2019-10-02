Mehtab, others indicted in PIA recruitment reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others in a reference pertaining to alleged illegal recruitments in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Mehtab Abbasi, former aviation secretary Irfan Elahi, former chief executive officer PIA Musharraf Rasool, Raheel Ahmed and Tariq Pasha appeared before judge Muhammad Bashir. At the outset of the hearing, the judge read out the charge-sheet against the accused.

However, they pleaded not guilty to which the court asked the prosecution to produce evidence and witnesses to prove its allegations. The court summoned two witnesses — Arshad Ali and Muhammad Tajver — on the next date of hearing on October 29 for testimony.

Tariq Pasha, who is currently serving as secretary Kashmir Affairs, informed the court that he would not be able to appear on the next date due to relief work in earthquake-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.It may be mentioned here that former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Mehtab Abbasi was appointed aviation adviser to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017.