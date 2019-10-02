Imran urges steps to control flour prices, dengue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed provincial governments to control flour prices and devise an effective mechanism to ensure its availability.

The Prime Minister also directed the federal health ministry to provide all-out support to the provinces to control dengue virus, besides taking concrete and pre-emptive steps to cope with the disease in future, said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, at a media briefing after a meeting of the federal cabinet, here on Tuesday.

She said Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza earlier apprised the cabinet of the dengue cases reported in all the provinces.About the Prime Minister’s recent US visit, she said the “Kashmir Mission” of Prime Minister Khan to the United Nations remained successful as all set targets were achieved through an effective diplomacy. She added the Prime Minister had around 70 direct or indirect interactions with world leaders, think-tanks and international media during his recent visit to the United States. Moreover, she said, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held 50 meetings. The agenda of all the 120 meetings was to expose Indian atrocities against innocent people of occupied Kashmir, she added.

Dr Awan said many world leaders only came to know the worsening human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) during those meetings and acknowledged Pakistan’s stance in that regard.

She said the Prime Minister told his cabinet members about the setting up of an international English channel by Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia like the BBC to highlight the issues of Muslims and to counter Islamophobia in the West by promoting the true ideology of Islam to the world.

The PM’s aide said the cabinet had given in principle approval to the e-commerce policy presented by the Ministry of Commerce. The commerce ministry officials told the cabinet about the policy framework, which was formulated in light of the best practices followed by the developed countries.

The payment gateway was being developed to promote the e-commerce industry in Pakistan, they added.Dr Awan said the Prime Minister told the members that e-commerce sector would play a central role in flourishing economy and providing employment to the youth.

The Prime Minister, she added, ordered the launch of a new application “Mera Bacha Alert” within two weeks to effectively tackle the unfortunate incidents, and cases of child abduction and missing in the country.