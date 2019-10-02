KP govt accused of delaying LG polls

MANSEHRA: Shahzad Shah, the member of the central committee of Awami National Party (ANP), has accused the provincial government of creating hurdles in the way of local government’s elections in the province. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would face a defeat in LG elections and using delaying tactics. And we will move the apex court for justice if the elections are not held in time,” Shahzad Shah told a press conference in Oghi on Tuesday. He said that the 1973 constitution of the country seeks elections in 90 days period on expiry of previous government’s term. “If the government delays elections we would approach the Supreme Court for the justice,” he added. He said the PTI government had lost public mandate after the imposition of heavy Levies and taxes in almost all fields in the country. “There is the rule of inflation and unemployment in the country and if this situation prevails, people would rush onto streets against this government,” said Shahzad Shah.