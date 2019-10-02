PJI concerned at Actions (in aid of civil power) extension to entire KP

PESHAWAR: The Pakhtunkhwa Jamhoori Ittehad (PJI) on Tuesday expressed concern over the promulgation of an ordinance extending Actions (in aid of civil power) to the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A meeting of the alliance was held with its convener Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao in the chair. The participants criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its failure to secure the arrears of the net hydel profit from the federal government.

They said that the extension of the Actions (in aid of civil power) to the entire province was aimed at depriving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of their constitutional rights.

The meeting expressed grave concern over the recent statement of the prime minister in which he said that the federal government would have to raise the power tariff to give KP its share of the net hydel profit.

They said that the net hydel profit arrears had nothing to do with power tariff, demanding the centre to give KP its due share under the AGN Kazi formula. The meeting said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being denied its constitutional right by not paying the NHP arrears to the province.

“Even though the same party is ruling at both the federal and provincial level, the province is being denied its due rights,” Sikandar Sherpao said. The participants condemned the use of batons and tear gas shell against the protesting health workers, including doctors, and demanded the immediate release of the arrested doctors and paramedics.

Staging protest for one’s rights was guaranteed under the constitution, they said, adding, the government should have taken the health workers into confidence instead of using force against them.

They asked the government to solve the financial problems being faced by the public sector universities in KP, adding, the PTI government could not establish the provincial higher education commission despite ruling the province for over six years.