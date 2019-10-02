Fish-seller dies in police custody

PESHAWAR: Another local died during police custody in the provincial capital within a month, it was learnt on Tuesday.

Last month, one person had died during custody in the University Town Police Station after he was arrested for alleged theft. It was learnt, the police arrested two fish-sellers Naveed and his brother Zahid on Tuesday after an alleged clash with another shopkeeper Mushtaq in Khushal Bazaar, Hashtnagri. The two brothers were taken to the Hashtnagri Police Station. During the custody, the condition of Naveed deteriorated after which he was shifted to hospital but he could not survive. Some media reports said Naveed was tortured during custody.

“He was brought to the police station on the complaint of a rival Mushtaq. Nobody tortured him at the police station. He was rushed to hospital after he complained of feeling unwell where he died,” a spokesman for the capital city police said on Tuesday.

The official claimed that the brother of the deceased could confirm that the deceased was not tortured. “However, police are investigating from all angles while the medical report is also awaited to determine the cause of the death,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the family of Naveed charged the rivals in the first information report, saying Ahmad Gul and Mushtaq had hit Naveed in the chest and throat during the clash after which he was in constant pain. Naveed was taken to the hospital when his condition deteriorated in the lock-up of the police station. He died at the hospital.