Workshop discusses various aspects of research ethics

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) organised a two-day workshop on “Research Ethics” in collaboration with the Centre of Biomedical Ethics and Culture (CBEC), Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, Karachi.

CBEC Chairperson Prof. Farhat Moazam, Prof. Aamir Jafarey, Prof. Bushra Sherazi were the key speakers, whereas Registrar Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Prof. Dr Jawad Ahmad and Director KMU-ORIC Dr Zohaib Khan besides heads of different institutes, faculty and a large number of students attended the inaugural session.

The speakers said that a lack of monitoring and interference from institutional hierarchy and an inconsistent application of the ethical review process were some of the factors affecting the credibility of medical research in the country.

To make the research process meaningful, institutional leadership has to be sincere in its efforts to constitute independent bioethics committees which are allowed to function without hindrance, they added.

The speakers added that the absence of a proper system for ethical clearance, local researchers seeking international funding face problems in getting the required ethical clearance for their projects.

They said that advances in research and medical sciences lead to new complexes and ethical issues which gave way to the emergence of contemporary bioethics in the last century.