Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Woman held in murder case of husband

Peshawar

HARIPUR: The police on Tuesday arrested a woman in the murder case of her husband, officials said. Officials of the City Police Station said that Muhammad Arshad, a pharmacy technician posted at Phala Basic Health Unit, had married Naheed Bibi a few months back and the couple started living in a rented house in Milikyar village.On Monday evening, the couple was at home when Yasir, former husband of Naheed Bibi, entered their home and gunned down Arshad over unknown reasons. The family members of Arshad accused Naheed Bibi and her former husband Yasir of the murder of Muhammad Arshad. The police arrested Naheed Bibi while Yasir was still at large.

