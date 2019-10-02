close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Pakistan, Turkey discuss education

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Islamabad :Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood here on Monday and discussed the ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in education and vocational training.

The minister said Pakistanis loved Turkish people and the bond had got stronger in the current times. He praised the Turkish government for being supportive of Pakistan at all world forums.

The minister said he would visit Turkey next week to meet officials and experts in the fields of education, culture and tourism to learn from their experiences before applying them in Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad