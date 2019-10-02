Pakistan, Turkey discuss education

Islamabad :Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood here on Monday and discussed the ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in education and vocational training.

The minister said Pakistanis loved Turkish people and the bond had got stronger in the current times. He praised the Turkish government for being supportive of Pakistan at all world forums.

The minister said he would visit Turkey next week to meet officials and experts in the fields of education, culture and tourism to learn from their experiences before applying them in Pakistan.