NLF to celebrate golden jubilee

Islamabad : The National Labour Federation (NLF) has announced to celebrate golden jubilee of creation of the federation with pledge to continue to struggle for rights of labour community and workers.

Addressing a press conference here, the NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati said the federation, which was created on November 9, 1959 struggled to open doors for referendum in different government and semi-government organisations starting from PIA in late 1960s.

He regretted that still 57 million workers in industrial units and other organisations were unregistered and were deprived of their rights..

Swati called for ensuring provision of workers welfare fund, registration with Social Security and EOBI and end of contractual system.

The NLF president said that all the governments have failed to ensure protection of rights of workers which are also guaranteed in religion of Islam.