October 2, 2019

Khawaja brothers’ case adjourned

Lahore

LAHORE:An accountability court Tuesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique until October 5.

The court directed parties to conclude arguments on the applications filed against indictment and for acquittal, by the next date of hearing. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the reference proceedings wherein Khawaja brothers were produced on expiry of their judicial remand term. At the outset of the proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over not producing Khawaja brothers on the last hearing and inquired from SP headquarters as to why the accused were not produced.

