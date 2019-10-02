Fake Pir caught

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Locals of Begum Kot, Shahdara, caught a fake Pir and handed him over to police after a good thrashing. The Pir identified as Waris was stated to be involved in harassing women. Locals blackened his face with tar, placed a garland of shoes around his neck and made him walk in the streets. Later, he was handed over to police.
