Kite string injures man

LAHORE:A man was injured by a stray kite string in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police on Tuesday.

The injured man has been identified as Umair Zahid. He was on his way back home from his shop when his throat was cut by a stray kite string. The injured man needed 27 stitches on his throat.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 897 road traffic in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Two people died and 1,008 suffered injuries in the accidents. Among the victims, 590 were badly injured who were removed to hospitals while 418 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.